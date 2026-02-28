Warriors Look to Make Strong Impression in First Matchup against Penticton

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A recent stretch of difficult games finally came to a close for the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday night as they took a commanding 7-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes to inch their way back into the playoffs.

In Lethbridge on Wednesday, Kash Andresen started the team off only 37 seconds into the opening frame. Casey Brown followed suit quickly to give the Warriors a two-goal lead. The Hurricanes answered with two goals. Casey Brown scored his 19th goal of the season to give the Warriors back the lead late in the second period. Colt Carter registered his 8th goal of the season to put the Warriors back up by two heading into the final intermission. In the third period, Ethan Semeniuk, Aiden Ziprick, and Dominik Pavlik added to the total for a 7-2 final decision.

All three former members [Kash Andresen, Colt Carter, Aiden Ziprick] of the Lethbridge Hurricanes' organization got on the board against the team that drafted them.

This is the first meeting in franchise history between the Penticton Vees and Moose Jaw Warriors. The Vees are 38-13-4-4 on the season following a shootout win last night over the Prince Albert Raiders. The Vees hold the CHL record for most wins in a season by an expansion team.

