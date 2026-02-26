Warriors Sail to Commanding Win over Hurricanes

Published on February 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - With a commanding 7-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday, the Warriors finally snapped their losing streak to get back on the right track heading into the final games of the season.

It took 37 seconds for former Lethbridge Hurricane Kash Andresen to get the Warriors on the board. Casey Brown added to the Warriors lead under seven minutes into the frame. Jan Trefny recorded an assist on both first-period Warriors goals to continue his recent impressive stretch. Kade Duell tallied the lone Hurricanes goal in the first period to cut the Warriors lead in half heading into the first intermission.

The Hurricanes came out strong in the second period with Easton Daneault notching the game-tying goal just past the halfway mark of the middle frame. Late in the period, Casey Brown tallied his 19th goal of the season and Colt Carter tallied the 8th goal of his career just 1:03 apart to give the Warriors a two-goal lead heading into the second intermission.

The Warriors penalty kill was tested in the middle frame with penalties to Noah Degenstein, Connor Schmidt, and Mathieu Lajoie, but the penalty kill and Chase Wutzke stood strong to keep the Hurricanes from adding to their score.

The Warriors started the third period with 0:44 remaining on their third penalty kill of the game. Again, the penalty kill rode out the Hurricanes to keep the lead. Moments after returning to full strength, Ethan Semeniuk completed a wrap-around to send home his 15th goal of the season and add to the Warriors' lead.

Following a cross-checking call to Lethbridge's, former Lethbridge Hurricane Aiden Ziprick added to the score on the power play. At the midway point, Kash Andresen took a high-stick in the neck to put the Warriors back on the power play. The power play was held off by the Hurricanes this time and the teams continued even strength.

With under four minutes to play, Dominik Pavlik sent home his first goal since November 28 to give the Warriors a commanding five goal lead in the dying moments. The Hurricanes pushed late, but the Warriors stood strong to take the win.

The Warriors went one for two on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 28 saves on 30 shots. Across the ice, Koen Cleaver made 23 saves on 30 shots.

The Warriors are back in action on Saturday at the Temple Gardens Centre in Hockey Fights Cancer night.







