Boettiger Shines as Rockets Beat Thunderbirds 4-1

Published on February 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets right wing Carson Wetsch reacts after his goal

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets right wing Carson Wetsch reacts after his goal(Kelowna Rockets)

The Rockets extended their win streak to five games after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1 Wednesday Night at Prospera Place. The Rockets took a 2-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. Mazden Leslie, Carson Wetsch, and Tij Iginla all had a goal and an assist, while Rockets Goaltender Harrison Boettiger played exceptionally tonight in the win.

GAME SUMMARY

The Kelowna Rockets opened the scoring for the fifth straight game when Mazden Leslie (15) wired a wrist shot past the glove of the Seattle Thunderbirds netminder just 3:13 into the contest. Carson Wetsch and Tij Iginla picked up the assists on the early marker.

Kelowna doubled their lead later in the first when Wetsch (19) corralled the puck in front at 15:40 and lifted a backhand up high and into the net.

Seattle answered just before the end of the period, as Antonio Martorana scored at 18:59 to cut the Rockets' lead to 2-1 heading into the second.

The middle frame was largely spent in the defensive zone for Kelowna, with Seattle outshooting the Rockets 11-4. The Rockets were shorthanded for eight minutes in the period but continued their strong penalty killing, extending their streak to five straight games without allowing a powerplay goal. The score remained 2-1 entering the third.

In the final period, Tij Iginla (36) restored the two-goal cushion at 12:15. Iginla picked up the puck in the high slot, and after a fortunate bounce off the boards and the goaltender, the puck found its way into the net. Iginla has scored goals in six of his previous seven games.

With just under two minutes remaining, Owen Folstrom (13) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:17, securing a 4-1 victory for Kelowna.

Harrison Boettiger was excellent between the pipes, stopping 25 of 26 shots. It marked his fourth win in his last five starts, further strengthening his case as one of the top eligible goaltender prospects for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 27 | Seattle 26

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Seattle 0/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna 28 | Seattle 31

UP NEXT

The Kelowna Rockets are set for a home-and-home series against the Wenatchee Wild this weekend. The series opens Friday, February 27th, at 7:05 PM PST at Prospera Place, with tickets available at selectyourtickets.com. The Rockets will then travel south to Toyota Town Center for the rematch on Saturday at 6:00 PM PST. Fans can catch the game live for free on Victory+ or at 104.7 The Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.