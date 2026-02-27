Rockets Face Wenatchee in Home & Home Series

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Keith McInnis

The Kelowna Rockets are set for a home-and-home series against the Wenatchee Wild this weekend. The series opens Friday, February 27th, at 7:05 PM PST at Prospera Place. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com. The Rockets will then travel south to the Toyota Town Center for a rematch on Saturday at 6:00 PM PST. Fans can catch the game live for free on Victory+ or at 104.7 The Lizard.

KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets enter the weekend riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 26-9 over that stretch. Kelowna has scored at least three goals in each of those contests while allowing two or fewer in all five, showcasing a strong commitment to both ends of the ice.

Tij Iginla (36G, 32A), the 2024 NHL sixth-overall pick, continues to lead the Rockets' offensive charge. Iginla has found the back of the net in six of his last seven games and remains one of the WHL's most dangerous scoring threats. Ty Halaburda (26G, 34A) has made an immediate impact since his midseason acquisition from the Vancouver Giants, while Carson Wetsch (19G, 44A) continues to be a consistent playmaker. Shane Smith (27G, 32A) and Tomas Poletin (19G, 12A) remain sidelined with upper-body injuries.

On the blue line, Mazden Leslie (15G, 40A) has recorded points in 18 of his last 21 games and currently ranks seventh among WHL defensemen in scoring. Parker Alcos (5G, 20A) has brought stability and offensive upside since arriving in Kelowna. He is joined by Keith McInnis (7G, 23A), Nate Corbet (2G, 8A), and Rowan Guest (0G, 20A), rounding out a dependable and physical defensive group.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger (3.08 GAA, .902 SV%) has handled the bulk of the workload this season, while Josh Banini (3.29 GAA, .895 SV%) has won each of his last three starts. The Rockets' goaltending has been especially sharp of late, allowing two goals or fewer in each of the last five games.

Special teams could play a key role in this matchup. Kelowna's power play is operating at 22.94% and has shown flashes of dominance, while the penalty kill sits at 79.15% and has gone five straight games without surrendering a powerplay goal.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 4th in the Western Conference (32-18-5-2)

Wenatchee Wild: 11th in the Western Conference (22-30-3-2)

WENATCHEE WILD

The Wenatchee Wild enter this matchup coming off a 3-1 road loss to the Victoria Royals on Saturday night. Wenatchee has struggled away from home this season, posting a 7-18-1-1 record on the road, and currently sits nine points out of a playoff position in the Western Hockey League standings.

The Wild are a youthful group, carrying 15 rookies on their roster. They also feature two former Kelowna Rockets in Levi Benson (10G, 15A) and Gabriel Guilbault (2G, 6A), both of whom began the season in Kelowna before being acquired by Wenatchee at the trade deadline.

Up front, Wenatchee is led by Luke Scherbyna (21G, 15A), Mason Kraft (11G, 23A), and Aiden Grossklaus (12G, 16A). That trio, along with Benson, accounts for much of the Wild's offensive production. Despite growth from their young forwards, Wenatchee has struggled to generate consistent scoring and is currently tied for second-last in the WHL in goals for.

On the backend, rookie defenseman Josh Toll (4G, 38A) has put together an impressive first WHL campaign and leads the team in points. Fellow rookie Boston Tait (4G, 14A), along with veteran Brandon Osborne (1G, 10A) and Guilbault, round out an emerging defensive core.

In goal, the Wild rely on rookie netminders Tobias Tvrznik (3.04 GAA, .914 SV%) and Cal Conway (3.49 GAA, .904 SV%). Tvrznik has enjoyed a strong rookie season, ranking tied for first among WHL rookie goaltenders in save percentage.

Special teams have been a mixed bag for Wenatchee. The Wild own the fourth-worst powerplay in the league at 17.6% - a number that drops to 14.42% on the road. However, they counter that with the WHL's top-ranked penalty kill at 83.05 percent, a unit that has consistently neutralized some of the league's most dangerous powerplays.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Head-to-Head Season Series

Kelowna vs. Wenatchee - tied 1-1

Game 1: Wednesday, February 11th, 2026 (vs Wenatchee) - Kelowna won 8-4

Game 2: Friday, February 13th, 2026 (at Wenatchee) - Wenatchee won 5-3

Last 10 games

Kelowna: 7-2-1-0

Wenatchee: 5-4-1-0

Special teams

Kelowna: PP 22.94% | PK 79.15%

Wenatchee: PP 17.65% | PK 83.05%

POWER RANKINGS:

Kelowna currently sits fourth in the week twenty-two power rankings

Wenatchee currently sits outside the week twenty-two power rankings

WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK:

Rockets Rookie Vojtech Cihar was named the Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week last week. Cihar had three goals and two assists for five points in three games this past week, earning him the Rookie of the Week honours for the first time this season.

HOME AND AWAY COMPARISON:

The Rockets are 32-18-5-2, including a 14-7-4-2 record at the Prospera Place. On the road this year, the Rockets have a 18-11-1-0 record.

The Wild are 22-30-3-2, including a 15-12-2-1 record at home. On the road this year, the Wild have a 7-18-1-1 record.

UPCOMING MILESTONES:

#25 Jaxon Kehrig - 5 games away from 100 career games

#4 Mazden Leslie - 5 points away from 250 career points

#23 Hayden Paupanekis - 6 points away from 100 career points

ROCKETS INJURY REPORT:

#7 Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

#9 Shane Smith - UBI (Week-to-Week)

#10 Tomas Poletin - UBI (Week-to-Week)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets return to Prospera Place on Wednesday, March 4th, as they take on the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. PST. Kelowna will then host Vancouver on Friday, February 27, with puck drop also set for 7:05 p.m. PST. Tickets for both games are available at selectyourtickets.com.

