Chiefs Win 4th Straight with 4-3 Triumph over the Royals

Published on February 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Chiefs were back in action Wednesday night for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway against the Victoria Royals. Spokane entered the game after winning 7-1 in Tri-City last Saturday while Victoria won in Kennewick last night in overtime.

The first period was an even and clean affair with no penalties called and just one goal separating the two sides.

Tyus Sparks found Ethan Hughes for his 7th of the season at 2:48 of the first.

The second period picked up the intensity with nine different penalties called and two more goals scored.

Henry Peterson scored his fourth of the season at 9:20 before Owen Martin clipped in his 6th goal of the past four games.

The Winnipeg Jets' prospect teamed up with Chase Harrington to win a board battle before the duo combined on the goal.

With the assist, Harrington's point streak has grown to six games, with 11 points (7G, 4A) over the span.

The visitors tied the game early in the third thanks to a goal from Ashton Brown, his 12th of the season.

Less than a minute later it was Chiefs' captain and St. Louis Blues prospect, Will McIsaac, with a frozen rope to the top corner, scoring his 7th of the season.

Coco Armstrong and Rhett Sather were given assists on the play.

Victoria would call a timeout and pull the goaltender late in the third, with Coco Armstrong taking advantage with a long-range empty net goal at 17:45.

The Royals scored with just 28 seconds left to make it a 4-3 final score.

The Chiefs went 1/3 on the power play, a perfect 2/2 on the penalty kill, and fired 38 shots to 31 for Victoria.

Spokane's offense was balanced with four different goal scorers and eight different players recording at least a point.

Coco Armstrong had a goal and assist while Will McIsaac scored a goal and was a +3 on the night.

Spokane will head to Tri-City to play the Americans on Friday night, available to watch on Victory+ or SWX. The two teams will play a rematch in Spokane on Saturday for Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging. The Chiefs will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Every Woman Can PNW and doors will open early at 3:30 PM for a community exhibition game put on by Spokane Women's Hockey. Puck drop for the Chiefs against the Americans is scheduled for 6:05 PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.