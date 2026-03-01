Snell Stands Tall for Second Straight Shutout as Oil Kings Down Hurricanes

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - For the fourth time in Oil Kings franchise history, a netminder has earned back-to-back shutouts on back-to-back nights.

Less than 24 hours after stopping 34 shots on Friday in Red Deer, Parker Snell stopped another 20 shots on Saturday night as the Edmonton Oil Kings shutout the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-0 at Rogers Place.

It's not often the turning point in a hockey game is in the first few minutes, but in this game, it might of been. At one point in the first, Lethbridge had outshot the Oil Kings 8-0 before Edmonton. That was due in part to an early penalty by the Oil Kings, but they were able to kill it off. The Oil Kings first goal did come just about five minutes into the period game on their first shot as Miroslav Holinka's 33rd of the year opened the scoring. Just 28 seconds after that, the Oil Kings made it 2-0 off the stick of Kanjyu Gojsic.

Edmonton would pull away in the second, outshooting the Hurricanes 17-8 in the middle frame as they would end up scoring four in the frame. Aaron Obobaifo made it 3-0 just over three minutes into the second while Gojsic, Ethan MacKenzie, and Josh Lee all got goals in the second half of the frame to let the Oil Kings pull away.

In the third, the Oil Kings did everything in their power to hold off the Hurricanes, only allowing two shots in the period to help Snell to his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

The win gives the Oil Kings their second win in a row and are now 38-16-3-2 on the season. They were 0-for-3 on the powerplay adn 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Saturday night.

Tomorrow, the Oil Kings wrap up a three-in-three as they host the Swift Current Broncos at 4 p.m.







