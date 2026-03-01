Oil Kings Wrap up Three-In-Three against Broncos

Published on March 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finish up their only three games in three day stretch today as they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to Rogers Place.

For the Oil Kings, this three-in-three probably couldn't have been drawn up much better to this point as the Oil Kings defeated the Red Deer Rebels 2-0 on Friday and Lethbridge 6-0 on Saturday on the back of 54 total saves from Parker Snell for back-to-back shutouts. It's just the fifth time an Oil Kings netminder has earned back-to-back shutouts and it's just the fourth time it's happened on back-to-back nights.

Meanwhile, for the Broncos, they are rolling through Alberta on a three-in-three of their own as they stopped in Lethbridge on Friday, falling 6-0, before then dropping a 4-2 decision to the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night.

Edmonton still remains third in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 38-16-3-2 record, good for 81 points and now holding a six point lead on fourth place Calgary who dropped two games to Medicine Hat this weekend. Swift Current is in 11th in the conference with a 13-49-3-3 record.

Today will mark the fourth and final meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Broncos with Edmonton holding a 3-0-0-0 record to this point. They've outscored the Broncos 20-11 in the process as well. Gavin Hodnett leads the way offensively for Edmonton in the series with eight points in two games, while Lukas Sawchyn also has eight points.

Puck drop from Rogers Place this afternoon is 4 p.m.







