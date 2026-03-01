T-Birds Grab Third Point on the Weekend

KENT, Wash. - Noah Kosick and Metaj Pekar each scored in regulation, but the Seattle Thunderbirds fell, 3-2, in overtime to the Everett Silvertips Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The Thunderbirds return to the road for their next two games. The first stop is the Sandman Centre in Kamloops to play the Blazers Tuesday. The T-Birds are in Kennewick Friday to take on the Tri-City Americans and return home next Saturday to host the Americans at 6:05 p.m.

"We were ready and willing to do the hard things it takes to win," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his team earning a point in the battle for a playoff spot. "We challenged the guys to do that. It was a game with a lot of ups and downs, and we stayed in the fight throughout the game."

Seattle (24-36-5-3) never trailed in the contest until the Everett overtime goal. They took the lead on Kosick's fifteenth goal of the season at 6:11 of the first period. Coster Dunn and Radim Mrtka picked up the assists. O'Dette liked his team's start. "We were simple. We were defending hard and we got the first goal. That was the start we wanted. We were able to match their play."

The T-Birds maintained their one goal lead until early in the third period when Everett tied it at the 1:25 mark. The Thunderbirds answered quickly with Pekar scoring eighteen seconds later. Matthew Gard had the lone assist's on Pekar's nineteenth goal.

Everett tied it again with a power play goal at 5:48. It would remain tied until 3:05 of overtime when the Silvertips scored the winner.

Marek Sklenicka came up with 4 saves to help Seattle earn a point that puts them just four points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. In two games this weekend Sklenicka made eighty saves. "Sklenny was really good again tonight," remarked O'Dette of his goalie. "He was up to the task. Would have like to pull that one out for him but he was really good this weekend."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

This was the final regular season game against Everett. Seattle finished with a record of 1-3-1-1

This was also the T-Birds final game in the month of February. Seattle ended the month with a record of 6-4-2-1.

Simon Lovsin was awarded a penalty shot in the third period but was unable to convert.







