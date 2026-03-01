Forward Alex Weiermair Signs with Vegas Golden Knights

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce that forward Alex Weiermair has signed his NHL Entry-Level Contract (ELC) with the Vegas Golden Knights.

"It's unbelievable," Weiermair said. "If you had told me this almost a year ago, I wouldn't have believed you. I'm just so thankful to everyone who has helped me along the way; it starts with my parents, mentors, coaches, and this organization. I'm super happy and thankful but hopefully it's just the beginning."

A native of Los Angeles, California, Weiermair is in his second season with the Winterhawks. Since leaving NCAA hockey last season, the 20 year-old forward has skated in 98 regular season games, amassing 121 points from 53 goals and 68 assists. In 18 career playoff games, he tallied 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points.

Weiermair currently leads the Winterhawks in goals (32), assists (43), and points (75). A leader on and off the ice, he was named as an alternate captain early in the 2025-26 season.

"Portland has been unbelievable," Weiermair said of the Winterhawks' role in his development. "It started six years ago, Coach (Kyle) Gustafson coached me in a minor hockey tournament, so we developed a relationship then. Portland has been a huge part of my development. I'm super happy to have been drafted here and have the opportunity to play here and develop."

Selected in the 6th round, 186th overall by Vegas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Weiermair joined fellow Winterhawk Cody Glass as Golden Knights draft selections.

Weiermair becomes the second Winterhawk to sign an ELC after leaving college hockey, following in Tyson Jugnauth's footsteps from a year ago.

"As an organization, we are excited for Alex and the opportunity with the Vegas Golden Knights," President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "He has worked extremely hard and taken advantage of the last year in Portland to showcase his pro potential. His leadership on and off the ice has had a major impact on our group."

A high-caliber student, Weiermair has maintained a 4.0 GPA or better through his classes in Portland.







