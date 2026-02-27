Greg Sampson Promoted to Assistant General Manager
Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is pleased to announce the promotion of Greg Sampson to Assistant General Manager.
Sampson, from Middleton, Nova Scotia, previously served a dual role as Assistant to the General Manager and Director of U.S. Scouting. He has been with the Winterhawks since 2021.
Sampson will continue to oversee U.S. scouting and work alongside Matt Davidson, Director of Player Personnel, and the rest of the Winterhawks scouting staff.
