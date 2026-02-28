Vees Set New CHL Expansion Wins Record
Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees went toe-to-toe with the top team in the WHL Eastern Conference and came away with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Prince Albert Raiders to set a new CHL expansion wins record with their 38th victory of the season.
The Vees climb to 38-13-4-4 on the season.
The Raiders scored the lone goal of the opening frame on the powerplay off the stick of Brayden Cootes.
The Vees answered with the only goal of the middle frame as Matteo Danis found the puck in the slot and slid it five-hole on Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak for his 25th tally of the season to make the score 1-1 heading into the final frame.
After the Raiders re-took the lead, Nolan Stevenson ripped the puck into the back of the net on the powerplay for his 10th goal of the year to make the score 2-2 heading into overtime.
Neither team scored in overtime and Louie Wehmann was the only scorer through six rounds of a shootout winning the game for the Vees by a 3-2 score.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 42
Raiders- 30
Scoring:
Vees- Matteo Danis, Nolan Stevenson, Louie Wehmann (shootout)
Raiders- Brayden Cootes, Jonah Sivertson
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/4
Raiders- 1/1
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 28/30
Raiders- Michal Orsulak - 40/42
Up Next: The Vees finish off their six-game road trip in Moose Jaw Saturday night at 4:00PM PST
