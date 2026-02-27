Game Day Hub: February 27 at Victoria

The Portland Winterhawks make the ferry trip to Vancouver Island for a back-to-back set against the Victoria Royals, beginning Friday, February 27 at 7:05 p.m., followed by Saturday, February 28 at 4:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena - Victoria, BC

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks opened the scoring 12:41 into the first after Jordan Duguay capitalized on a turnover in the trapezoid and set up Alex Weiermair, who ripped home a power-play marker for his first of the night.

Portland doubled the lead 1:51 into the second when Will McLaughlin held the line and found Nathan Free for his patented one-timer from the left circle for the Hawks' second power play goal. Brock England answered for Seattle just over two minutes later, but Griffin Darby restored the two-goal cushion before the media timeout with a low glove-side wrist shot from the point.

The Hawks struck again, this time shorthanded, as Ryan Miller and Weiermair broke in on a two-on-one. Miller fired on net, and Weiermair buried the rebound with a backhand for his second of the night and Miller's third assist. Ethan Bibeau trimmed the deficit late in the period, sending Portland into the intermission ahead 4-2.

Seattle added one more to make it close, but Ondrej Štěbeták stood tall as the Hawks secured a hard-earned 4-3 win.

Royals Report

The Winterhawks and Royals meet tonight for the third of four matchups this season, with Portland still searching for its first win in the series. On February 12, Victoria earned a shootout victory at the VMC, while the Royals also claimed a 3-2 win in Portland on October 26 despite a strong third-period push from the Hawks.

Victoria enters the weekend at 25-24-5-3 and is coming off a narrow loss to Spokane on Wednesday. Currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference with 58 points, the Royals hold the final playoff spot and are tied with Portland, who sits seventh by virtue of the tiebreaker.

Roan Woodward leads Victoria with 52 points (30G, 22A), while Ethan Eskit anchors the crease, appearing in 48 games with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Cartside Watch Party

As we commemorate our 50th Anniversary, we're excited to continue viewing parties at Cartside (1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR) for another season! Cartside now features a Winterhawks-dedicated viewing area, where every game will be broadcast all season long. Come out, enjoy great food and drinks, and catch all the action while joining in on the "T.N.T." chant with fellow fans.

Don't miss the next event tonight at 7:00 p.m. and be sure to arrive early, as seating will fill up fast!

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







