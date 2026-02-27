Upper Deck E-Packs Featuring Game Day Moments from 2026 WHL Prospects Game Available Now

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League, in association with Upper Deck - the Official Trading Card Partner of the Canadian Hockey League since 2017 - announced today Upper Deck e-Packs featuring Game Dated Moments from the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass are available now, exclusively at UpperDeckePack.com.

WHL fans and collectors of Upper Deck hockey cards can collect the event-exclusive four-card series featuring a selection of standout performers from the 2026 WHL Prospects Game, including Team West captain Carson Carels of the Prince George Cougars, Team West forward JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers, Team East captain Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders, and Team East defenceman Giorgos Pantelas of the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Each Upper Deck e-Pack contains one (1) physical card. Select packs will contain a bonus second card - either a Silver Parallel (1:10) or a Gold Parallel (1:25). Additionally, Blue (#'d to 10), Green (#'d to 3) and Black (#'d 1-of-1) Parallel cards will be randomly dropped into select purchasers' accounts following the close of the sales window - Friday, March 6, at 8:59 a.m. PT.

