Oil Kings Open Three-In-Three in Red Deer

Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up their only three-in-three weekend of the season tonight as they visit the Red Deer Rebels.

Edmonton will start the weekend in Red Deer before a pair of home games against Lethbridge and then Swift Current.

Tonight, the Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column as they've dropped three consecutive games. They're 36-16-3-2 on the season, good for 77 points as they try to stay ahead of the Calgary Hitmen who are in fourth place, behind Edmonton by three points.

Meanwhile, on the Red Deer side, the Rebels are 21-31-2-2 on the season and have lost three straight after they won back-to-back games in overtime. The Rebels are in the thick of the playoff race as they look to earn a spot in the postseason. They're at 46 points, in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and sit one point back of Moose Jaw for the eighth and final playoff spot, but have three games in hand.

Tonight is the eighth and final meeting of the season between the Oil Kings and the Rebels. Edmonton is 7-0-0-0 against Red Deer this year and have outscored them 32-12 this year, with only one game going to overtime. Offensively, the Oil Kings are led by Lukas Sawchyn and Andrew O'Neill who each have eight points in seven games. Parker Snell is 4-0-0-0 with a .944 save percentage against Red Deer. Red Deer is led by Talon Brigley and Beckett Hamilton who each have five points in the series.

It's also somewhat of a homecoming tonight for an Oil King in Jaxon Fuder who will play his first game against the Red Deer Rebels after the Oil Kings acquired him from the Rebels shortly after the Christmas Break in December. Fuder also has five assists in his last two games.

Puck drop from Red Deer is at 7 p.m. tonight.







