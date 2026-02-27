Chiefs Face Rival Americans Friday for First Contest of Weekend Double-Header
Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs face the rival Tri-City Americans on the road Friday for the first of back-to-back contests between the clubs this weekend. The Chiefs last faced the Americans on Saturday, when they skated to a dominant 7-1 victory in Kennewick.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Toyota Center
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.)
WATCH: SWX and Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
