Chiefs Face Rival Americans Friday for First Contest of Weekend Double-Header

Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs face the rival Tri-City Americans on the road Friday for the first of back-to-back contests between the clubs this weekend. The Chiefs last faced the Americans on Saturday, when they skated to a dominant 7-1 victory in Kennewick.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Toyota Center

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

WATCH: SWX and Victory+

