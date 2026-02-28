Free Fires Twice Late as Hawks Rally Past Royals

Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Jake Gustafson netted his 13th goal of his rookie season, Nathan Free scored twice in the third period, and Ondřej Štěbeták came up with key saves late to lift the Hawks to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Royals.

Game #58: Portland (3) vs. Victoria (2)

SOG: POR (36) - VIC (28)

PP: POR (0/3) - VIC (0/4)

Saves: Štěbeták (26) - Eskit (33)

SCORING:

VIC - Cruz Waltze (4) from Wyatt Danyleyko

VIC - Landon Young (3) from Miles Cooper

POR - Jake Gustafson (13) from Reed Brown

POR - Nathan Free (25)

POR - Nathan Free (26) from Nathan Brown

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks opened their weekend set on Vancouver Island, but the Royals struck first with two first period goals, one from Cruz Waltz and another from Landon Young to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Portland found life midway through the second, as a quick transition caught Victoria flat-footed. Reed Brown's speed created space, and he slipped a backdoor pass to Jake Gustafson who joined with pace, as he buried his 13th of the season to cut the deficit to one.

Needing a spark in the third, the Hawks got just that. At 11:30, Ethan Eskit came out of the Royals net to play the puck under pressure from Nathan Brown, and it kicked to Nathan Free along the boards. Free fired it on target and found the back of the net to tie the game. Then, with just 51 seconds remaining in regulation, Free struck again as he collected the puck off more work from Nathan Brown, weaving through the slot, and beating Eskit glove-side for his second of the night to lift Portland to a dramatic 3-2 win, living up to the "Heartattack Hawks" nickname once again.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks wrap up their back-to-back set in Victoria tomorrow afternoon, with puck drop set for 4:05 p.m.

