Game Day Hub: February 28 at Victoria

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks continue their back-to-back set against the Victoria Royals this afternoon, February 28, with puck drop scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 4:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena - Victoria, BC

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, March 7 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 10-1 - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, March 8 - Women of Hawkey - BUY TICKETS

Friday, March 13 - Fan Appreciation Night - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks opened their weekend on Vancouver Island, but Victoria struck first with two opening-period goals from Cruz Waltz and Landon Young to take a 2-0 lead.

Portland responded midway through the second when Reed Brown's speed set up Jake Gustafson for his 13th of the season to cut the deficit to one.

In the third, Nathan Free provided the spark. After Ethan Eskit mishandled the puck under pressure from Nathan Brown, Free tied the game at 11:30. Then, with just 51 seconds left in regulation, Free struck again, weaving through the slot and beating Eskit glove-side to lift Portland to a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Royals Report

The Winterhawks and Royals meet tonight for the fourth and final matchup this season, with Portland searching to even the season series after stealing a 3-2 victory with three unanswered goals last night. Prior to, Victoria earned a shootout victory at the VMC back on February 12, while the Royals also claimed a 3-2 win in Portland on October 26 despite a strong third-period push from the Hawks.

Victoria enters the game at 25 25 5 3 and sits eighth in the Western Conference with 58 points. The Royals currently hold the final playoff spot and trail Portland, who sits seventh with 60 points, by just two points.

Roan Woodward continues to lead Victoria with 52 points (30G, 22A), while Ethan Eskit anchors the crease, appearing in 49 games with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Milestone Moment

Winterhawks defenseman Griffin Darby skated in his 100th game in the Western Hockey League last night in the team's 3-2 victory in Victoria. Darby, 17, featured in 53 games in his rookie season last year, and has added 47 games to reach the 100 mark this season.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.