Preview: Americans at Chiefs - February 28, 2026

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: The Americans were shutout for the fifth time this season with a 3-0 loss to the Spokane Chiefs last night. The offense struggled to maintain pressure inside the Spokane zone until late in regulation, while the Chiefs scored once in each period for the win. The loss was the 10th in a row for the Americans, their longest since a 12-game slide in the 2002-03 season.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the sixth of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs, with Spokane holding a 4-1 lead in the season series. The Chiefs won the first two games by 3-0 (Sept 27) and 4-2 (Dec 6) scores, before Tri-City won 3-2 in the annual New Year's Eve game. The Chiefs have picked up two wins at the Toyota Center over the past week, 7-1 last Saturday and 3-0 last night. The final two meetings come March 14 (@ TC) and March 21 (@ SPO).

Team Comparison

TRI-CITY AMERICANS SPOKANE CHIEFS

Record: 25-27-4-1 Record: 31-26-1-0

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 5th

Goals For: 160 Goals For: 189

Goals Against: 199 Goals Against: 180

Power Play: 16.8% (29/173) Power Play: 14.0% (29/207)

Penalty Kill: 75.6% (130/172) Penalty Kill: 79.5% (190/239)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (23-31-54) Tyus Sparks (25-30-55)

Connor Dale (22-31-53) Logan Wormald (20-34-54)

Gavin Garland (13-28-41) Chase Harrington (24-27-51)

