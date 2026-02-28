Game Preview: Vees at Warriors

The Penticton Vees are on the road for their final game of the six game Eastern swing when they travel to Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors for a 4:00PM PST start.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (38-13-4-4) went toe-to-toe with the PA Raiders and left Prince Albert with a 3-2 shootout win. The victory placed the Vees at the top of the CHL's all-time list for wins by an expansion team. Matteo Danis extended his point streak to four with a goal and an assist in the victory.

The Warriors enter Saturday's matchup 20-32-5-2 on the year. They sit in the final playoff spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Warriors are 1-8-1-0 in their last 10 games and picked up a 7-2 victory over Lethbridge last time out.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka has five assists in five games during this road trip. His 77 points lead all Vees and he sits in sixth in the WHL in points this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees set a new CHL record for wins by an expansion franchise last night in PA passing Longueuil (QMJHL) who had 37 wins in 1982/83.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between these two teams. The Warriors will visit Penticton as part of their BC swing next season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 77 points (33g, 44a)

Ryden Evers- 69 points (31g, 38a)

Brady Birnie- 63 points (21g, 42a)

Matteo Danis- 50 points (25g, 25a)

Brittan Alstead- 47 points (17g, 30a)

Warriors

Landen McFadden- 63 points (29g, 34a)

Pavel McKenzie- 60 points (16g, 44a)

Aiden Ziprick- 50 points (16g, 34a)







