Snell's Shutout Sweeps Season Series with Rebels

Published on February 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - A banner performance from Parker Snell on Friday night helped the Oil Kings to a 2-0 win over the Red Deer Rebels to sweep the season series for the second time in franchise history.

Edmonton jumped on the board early in this one as they looked to snap their losing skid as Lukas Sawchyn scored on a breakaway just 48 seconds into the game to make it 1-0. The game stayed that way after 20 minutes even with the Oil Kings being outshot 9-6 by the Rebels.

The score would remain the same through 40 minutes of action. Red Deer outshot the Oil Kings 10-8 in the frame, due in large part to two powerplays, but Parker Snell remained strong in the Edmonton net.

In the third, maybe the climax of this hockey game had the Oil Kings kill a full two minutes of a five-on-three with about nine minutes to play in the frame. Red Deer would continue to push, but Snell and the Oil Kings defence locked things down. Snell stopped 15 shots in the third period to keep Edmonton ahead and Ethan MacKenzie added an empty netter to seal the deal for the Oil Kings in a 2-0 win.

The penalty kill for Edmonton was a major story killing off all seven penalties they were given. The powerplay was 0-for-3 and the Rebels outshot Edmonton 34-23 in the game.

The shutout was Snell's third of his career and second of the season.

Edmonton improves to 37-16-3-2 on the season and are back on home ice tomorrow hosting Lehtbridge.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.