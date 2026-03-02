Snell Named WHL Goalie of the Week After Back-To-Back Shutouts

Published on March 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - What a weekend it was for Oil Kings netminder Parker Snell and it's been capped off with a WHL Goalie of the Week Award.

Snell played in the first two games of the Oil Kings three-in-three weekend and did not allow a goal over 120 minutes of hockey.

On Friday in Red Deer, Snell stopped all 34 shots he faced, including 15 in the third period to push the Oil Kings to a 2-0 win. That was then followed up by a 20 save effort on Saturday as the Oil Kings defeated Lethbridge 6-0. Snell stopped 18 shots through the first two periods that night as Edmonton won back-to-back games.

Snell's back-to-back shutouts are the fifth instance in Oil Kings modern franchise history, and he's just the fourth goalie to accomplish the feat, joining Tristan Jarry (twice), Laurent Brossoit, and Sebastien Cossa to have back-to-back shutouts. It's also just the fourth time it's happened on back-to-back nights.

On the season, Snell is now 17-7-1-0 with a 2.94 goals-against-average, and a .894 save percentage with three shutouts.

Last season, Snell's earned a shutout in his WHL as an affiliate player for the Oil Kings. He is now up to four shutouts as a rookie and is tied with Sebastien Cossa for the Oil Kings record for shutouts by a rookie goaltender.

This is Snell's second Goalie of the Week award as he was also given the honour for his performance back in early October.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on March 7 as they host the Medicine Hat Tigers for Hot Wheels Day!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.