Silvertips Charge Back in Final Minutes Sunday for 6-4 Win over Wild

Published on March 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Mathias Silaban

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild forward Mathias Silaban(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - After playing back-to-back nights against the Western Hockey League's second-fastest offense, the Wenatchee Wild found the team with the top offensive pace on their schedule at Town Toyota Center Sunday afternoon. The Everett Silvertips found themselves on track to come up short against the Wild, and would have if not for a late charge and a surge of success on the power play.

The 'Tips needed three goals in the final 5:20 of the contest, and three power play goals on the night, to eke out a 6-4 win over a resilient Wenatchee bunch that ran away for a 6-2 home victory Saturday evening over the Kelowna Rockets. The Wild were successful in keeping pace with their guests early, cranking out five straight shots on goal after allowing the first six in the game.

Landon DuPont's toss down the slot 95 seconds into the first tipped off Julius Miettinen's stick and past Tobias Tvrznik for the opening goal, but Wenatchee responded on its first shot on goal at 6:16 - Sam Elliott sniped the puck past Raiden LeGall in transition from the left faceoff dot, tying the game at 1-1. The Silvertips would regain the lead with 6:39 on the clock, when Miettinen's shot settled off Tvrznik for Rylan Gould to put away on the doorstep.

Wenatchee's blueliners scored back-to-back goals to gain their first lead, starting with the tying marker from Brandon Osborne at 2:32 of the second - Osborne rescued the puck on the blue line before whipping a 60-foot wrister down the slot past LeGall. Boston Tait sent a chance from the left point that nosed its way through the traffic for the Wild lead five minutes later.

26 seconds later, Everett tied it again, as Gould found DuPont in the right-wing circle for a one-timer. The Wild posted their final response on the power play with 5:14 to go in the period, when Mason Kraft slid a pass to Luka Shcherbyna for a nudge at the back post, and Wenatchee hopped back into the lead with a period to play.

The Wild defended that lead for most of the third period, but fell victim to the final Everett push, starting with Miettinen's power play one-timer from DuPont to tie the game at 14:40. The go-ahead goal came with just 2:31 to play, when Matias Vanhanen fired a slapshot from the right point off a Mattias Uyeda chance and a shot block in the slot. With the Wenatchee net sitting empty, Lukas Kaplan brought the puck into the Wild zone and iced the game with 1:09 to go on his 10th goal of the season.

Tait notched a goal and two assists to lead the Wild effort, and Kraft posted a pair of assists of his own. Tvrznik made 36 saves in the losing effort, attempting to get his record back to .500 for the first time since the start of the season. Caelan Joudrey fell off the scoresheet after notching goals in both previous games this weekend, but wrapped up with a perfect 7-for-7 mark at the faceoff dot.

Gould and Miettinen each had two goals and two assists for the Silvertips, while Vanhanen and DuPont earned a goal and two assists apiece, and LeGall earned his 25th win on the year with 26 saves. The Wild fell to 23-32-3-2 with the loss, while the Silvertips climbed to 50-7-2-1. Everett earned its fifth straight win and clinched the Western Conference's top playoff seed, sealing a 50-win season for the first time since its first Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy campaign in 2007.

Wenatchee opens a home-and-home with the Penticton Vees in British Columbia on Friday, with the opening puck drop at South Okanagan Events Centre scheduled for 7:05 p.m. - live coverage is available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+.

Tickets for Wenatchee's two remaining regular-season home games Saturday and March 20, as well as 2026-27 season tickets, are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.