Kraken Prospect Miettinen & Teammate Vanhanen Dominate While Oil Kings Netminder Snell Slams Door in WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Seattle Kraken prospect and Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, March 1.

Miettinen, a 20-year-old product of Helsinki, Finland, registered 11 points (7G-4A) and a plus-6 rating in three games, as the Silvertips went 3-0-0-0 during a busy weekend of U.S. Division competition, en route to locking up the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound centre started his weekend with a five-point performance (3G-2A) Friday, February 27, in a convincing 8-3 victory over the Kamloops Blazers at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Miettinen hit the scoresheet for the first time Friday by providing the primary assist on a first period tally by Finnish linemate Matias Vanhanen, which tied the game 1-1. After Kamloops pulled back ahead 2-1, Miettinen found the back of the net with two consecutive goals - his 24th and 25th of the campaign - to put the Silvertips ahead for good. Miettinen completed his second hat trick of the season with a power-play marker midway through the second period, giving Everett a commanding 5-2 advantage. He rounded out his Friday ledger with another primary assist on a third period goal from Vanhanen. The Kraken prospect was named first star of the game for his dominant performance.

Miettinen maintained momentum Saturday, February 28, as the Silvertips secured a 3-2 overtime victory against the Seattle Thunderbirds at accesso ShoWare Center. Trailing the game 1-0, Miettinen found the back of the net with his 27th of the season 1:25 into the third period, tying the game 1-1. The two U.S. Division rivals then traded goals before heading to overtime. In the extra period, Miettinen weaved his way through all three Seattle skaters before firing home a low shot from the left circle to give Everett the win.

Wrapping up the weekend Sunday, March 1, at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Miettinen exploded for four more points (2G-2A) as the Silvertips once again stormed back from behind, this time stunning the Wenatchee Wild by a 6-4 score. The Finnish forward opened the scoring 1:35 into regulation, converting on a power-play opportunity to collect his 29th goal of the season. After Wenatchee tied the game 1-1, Miettinen set up Rylan Gould on another man advantage to put the visitors back ahead 2-1. The second period saw the hosts take a 4-3 lead, before Miettinen turned the game on its head later in the third period. With 5:20 to go in regulation, Miettinen tied the game with his 30th goal of the season, reaching the milestone for the second time in his three-year WHL career. Moments later, with 2:31 on the clock, Miettinen helped setup Vanhanen on a power play and the Silvertips clawed ahead 5-4, before Gould added an empty netter to seal the come-from-behind triumph.

With 70 points (30G-40A) in 45 games, Miettinen is enjoying a career season, besting his previous mark of 40 assists and 67 points (2023-24). He ranks second on the Silvertips in scoring, trailing his linemate, Vanhanen (19G-61A-80 points).

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the first round (30th overall) in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Miettinen has registered 176 points (72G-104A) in 147 career regular season games.

For the second consecutive season, Miettinen represented Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship. In six games at the 2026 edition of the event, he notched four points (2G-2A) and served as an alternate captain.

Miettinen was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on October 2, 2025.

With a record of 50-7-2-1, the Silvertips have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference and are the first team in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to reach the 50-win plateau this season.

Next up, Miettinen and the Silvertips host the Portland Winterhawks (27-26-5-1) Friday, March 6 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Watch every second of this all-important U.S. Division tilt for FREE on Victory+.

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD VANHANEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 1.

This marks the second time this season Vanhanen has been recognized as Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week, after he was previously honoured February 2, 2026.

Vanhanen, an 18-year-old product of Nokia, Finland, recorded nine points (3G-6A) and a plus-7 rating in three games as the Silvertips went 3-0-0-0 during a busy weekend of U.S. Division competition, en route to locking up the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference.

Ranked 76th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Vanhanen started his weekend Friday, February 27, with three points (2G-1A) in a resounding 8-3 victory over the Kamloops Blazers at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Vanhanen got Everett on the scoreboard with his 17th goal of the campaign 9:50 into the first period, tying the game 1-1. Late in the second period, Vanhanen set up Philadelphia Flyers prospect Luke Vlooswyk, as Everett pulled ahead 6-3 heading into the third period. Vanhanen tickled twine for the second time on the evening, registering his 18th goal of the season 1:12 into the third period, rounding out his damage on offense for the evening. He earned second star recognition for the performance.

Saturday, February 28, Vanhanen collected another three assists, factoring into every single Everett goal as the Silvertips skated to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds at accesso Showare Center. Vanhanen landed a secondary assist on a goal from Finnish linemate Julius Miettinen 1:25 into the third period, before setting up Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear for a game-tying goal on a power play with 14:12 remaining in regulation. In the extra period, Vanhanen sent Miettinen into the Seattle zone, and the big power forward took care of the rest, dancing three Seattle skaters before scoring the OT winner.

Closing out the weekend Sunday, March 1, at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Vanhanen recorded his third three-point outing of the weekend, securing a goal and two assists in a 6-4 Everett triumph over the Wild. Once again, Vanhanen and Miettinen were a force, with the draft-eligible forward setting up the Kraken prospect to open the scoring on a power play 1:35 into regulation. Midway through the first period, Vanhanen added another helper on a power-play tally by Rylan Gould to give Everett a 2-1 lead. After the Wild staked claim to a 4-3 lead through 40 minutes of play, the Silvertips used a late third period push to stun the hosts. After Miettinen tied the game with 5:20 to go in regulation, Vanhanen found the back of the net with his 19th goal of the season, putting the Silvertips in front 5-4 with only 2:31 to play. That strike stood up as the eventual game winner as Everett emerged with its third straight win of the weekend.

In his first WHL season, Vanhanen has racked up 80 points (19G-61A) in 54 games, leading the Silvertips in scoring while ranking fifth among all WHL skaters.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Vanhanen recently represented Team West at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.

With a record of 50-7-2-1, the Silvertips have locked up the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Western Conference and are the first team in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to reach the 50-win plateau this season.

Next up, Vanhanen and the Silvertips host the Portland Winterhawks (27-26-5-1) Friday, March 6 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Watch every second of this all-important U.S. Division tilt for FREE on Victory+.

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE NETMINDER SNELL NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Parker Snell of the Edmonton Oil Kings has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 1.

Snell, a 17-year-old product of St. Albert, Alta., went 2-0-0-0 with a perfect 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and two shutouts this past week, turning aside 54 shots in the process.

Ranked 21st among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting, Snell is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. This marks the second time this season Snell has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week, after he was previously recognized October 6, 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 173-pound puckstopper started his weekend with a 34-save effort Friday, February 27, as the Oil Kings blanked the Red Deer Rebels by a 2-0 score at Marchant Crane Centrium. Snell backstopped his squad through a nailbiter, as the Oil Kings protected a 1-0 lead for almost the entire duration of regulation. Lukas Sawchyn spotted the visitors a 1-0 lead only 48 seconds into the first period and from there, Snell took care of his side of the equation as the Rebels outshot the Oil Kings 34-23 in the contest. Insurance didn't come until defenceman Ethan MacKenzie recorded his 19th goal of the season - this one into an empty net - with only 1:28 to go in regulation. The Rebels poured it on in the third period, outshooting the Oil Kings 15-9, and Snell turned aside every last puck sent his way. He was named first star of the game for his outstanding performance.

Snell kept the momentum rolling Saturday, February 28, back on home ice, making 20 saves as the Oil Kings shutout the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 6-0 margin. Though the rookie netminder received more support on offense in this contest, he was named first star in a game that saw Lethbridge come out swinging, outshooting the hosts 10-8 during the first period of play. From there, the Oil Kings turned the table and took control of the game.

In his first full season with the Oil Kings, Snell is 17-7-1-0 with a 2.94 GAA, .886 SV%, and three shutouts. His three shutouts are tied for fourth among all WHL goaltenders.

Selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the second round (34th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Snell made his WHL debut during the 2024-25 season, appearing in two games, going 2-0-0-0 with a 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SV%, and one shutout.

Over 29 career WHL regular season appearances, the Oil Kings netminder is 19-7-1-0 with a 2.75 GAA, .894 SV%, and four shutouts.

Coming out of the weekend, the Oil Kings (39-16-3-2) having secured a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Winners of three straight games, they sit third in the WHL's Eastern Conference and second in the WHL's Central Division, trailing the Medicine Hat Tigers (42-9-5-3).

Next up, the Oil Kings host the Tigers in a must-see Central Division clash Saturday, March 7 (7 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place and streaming FREE on Victory+.

