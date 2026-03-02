Rebels this Week

After splitting a pair of home games last weekend, the Rebels kick off the final month of the regular season with a busy four-game week.

March 1 - Owen DeWitt tipped home the game winning goal late in period two as the Rebels downed the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-2 at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Aleksey Chichkin, Kalder Varga, and Talon Brigley also scored. Matthew Kondro made 19 saves for his 15 th win of the season. Red Deer outshot Swift Current 33-21 and were 0-for-4 on power plays while the Broncos were 0-for-5.

February 27 - An opening minute goal by the Oil Kings stood up as the game winner in a 2-0 win over the Rebels at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Red Deer outshot Edmonton 34-23 but were unable to cash in on their power play opportunities, going 0-for-7 on the night.

Once again, the Rebels start the week in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Rebels have game games at-hand on the Warriors.

THIS WEEK

The Rebels kick off their four-game week Tuesday as they visit the Prince Albert Raiders, followed by a Wednesday night tilt versus the Blades in Saskatoon. Both games go at 6 p.m. MT. Then on Friday, the Rebels visit the Medicine Hat Tigers (7 p.m.) before returning to the Marchant Crane Centrium to battle the Raiders on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

CARPET ONE RED DEER BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT

Another one of the all-time greats in Red Deer Rebels history and recent member of Team Canada is being honoured with his very own bobblehead. The Rebels have announced "Darcy Kuemper Bobblehead Night, presented by Carpet One Red Deer" takes place this Saturday, March 7 when the Prince Albert Raiders visit the Marchant Crane Centrium. These limited edition bobbleheads will be given to the first 1,500 fans.

GOLDEN (K)NIGHT FOR UCHACZ

Former Rebels captain Kai Uchacz made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on February 4, versus the Vancouver Canucks. Uchacz appeared in 188 games with the Rebels from 2021-24. He scored 106 goals with the club, 4th most in Rebels history, including 50 during the 2022-23 season. He was a two-time winner of the club's most valuable player, top scorer, and humanitarian of the year awards and was the team's rookie of the year in 2021-22.

WORLD JUNIORS SOLD OUT!

2027 World Junior Championship event packages are now sold out! While a small number of single game tickets will be available this fall, a limited number of full event packages remain exclusively for 2026-2027 Rebels Season Ticket Members. Visit Reddeerrebels.com, to renew or purchase new your season tickets, while access remains!

VICTORY+ BATTLE OF THE RINKS

Win $5,000 just for watching FREE hockey! Watch Rebels games on Victory+ and you can win cash for you and your favorite team. Earn points for every game you watch and every minute you stream. One team will be crowned the ultimate WHL fanbase ... and one fan will be crowned the ultimate WHL fan. Official rules at victoryplus.com.

