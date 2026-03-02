Oil Kings Top Line Shines in Overtime Win over Broncos to Finish Busy Weekend

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a perfect three wins in three day weekend on Sunday afternoon as they defeated the Swift Current Broncos 3-2 in overtime.

Both the Oil Kings and Broncos were in the final of three games in three days and the two clubs needed extra time in this one.

A back-and-forth first period in this one saw the Broncos open the scoring with a tipped shot from by Hudson Darby four minutes into the period. However, Edmonton responded with two goals of their own in a span of just under five minutes as Miroslav Holinka finished off a Gavin Hodnett pass and Adam Jecho fired a shot low far side on Archer Cookie to make it 2-1 Oil Kings. Hyde Davidson responded for Swift Current with less than a minute to go in the first to tie the game 2-2.

In the second, nobody was able to get on the board again as the game remained 2-2 and the shots stood at 20-20 through 40 minutes.

Edmonton would dominate the third, with much thanks being given to three powerplays for the Oil Kings as they outshot the Broncos 11-2 in the frame but were unable to get one past Cooke.

That led to overtime where the Oil Kings won the opening faceoff and almost didn't give up possession at all. Ethan MacKenzie had a great individual effort but was stopped before Gavin Hodnett set up Miroslav Holinka for the game winning goal, and a third consecutive win.

The Oil Kings top line of Holinka, Hodnett, and Jecho combined for seven points and scored all three Oil Kings goals.

Edmonton was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5 as Ethan Simcoe made 20 saves for his 22nd win of the season.

The Oil Kings are now 39-16-3-2 on the season and are back in action Saturday at home to Medicine Hat.







