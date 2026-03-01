Wild Score Five in Third to Down Rockets, 6-2

Published on March 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets carried a lead into the third period, but five unanswered goals from the Wenatchee Wild flipped the script in a 6-2 final Saturday night at Town Toyota Center. Kelowna outshot Wenatchee 31-20 and received goals from Ryan Oothoudt and Ty Halaburda, but a decisive third period proved to be the difference as the Wild pulled away late.

GAME SUMMARY

Wenatchee opened the scoring at 5:07 of the first period when Zane Saab (9) capitalized to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

The Rockets responded before the intermission. With just under two minutes remaining in the frame, Ryan Oothoudt (3) redirected a Rowan Guest point shot past Tobias Tvrznik to even the game at 1-1. Hayden Paupanekis also picked up an assist. Kelowna generated several quality chances in the opening period and rang multiple shots off the post as the teams headed into the break tied.

Kelowna struck quickly to start the second. Just 37 seconds in, Ty Halaburda (27) finished off a play set up by Tij Iginla and Rowan Guest to give the Rockets their first lead of the night at 2-1.

The Rockets held that advantage through the remainder of the period, limiting Wenatchee's opportunities and carrying the lead into the third.

The Wild shifted momentum early in the final frame. Caelan Joudrey (17) tied the game at 2:33 before Sam Elliott (4) netted the eventual game-winner at 6:06. Wenatchee added three more goals in the final six minutes to secure the 6-2 result.

Rockets' 2024 6th-round pick, Von Lakovic, made his WHL debut as the Rockets were without Vojtech Cihar, Hiroki Gojsic, Shane Smith, Tomas Poletin, and Peyton Kettles.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 31 | Wenatchee 20

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Wenatchee 0/2

Faceoffs: Kelowna 29 | Wenatchee 26

UP NEXT

The Rockets return to Prospera Place to battle the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday, March 4th, at 7:05pm PST. Tickets for that game are available at selectyourtickets.com.







