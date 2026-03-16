T-Birds Earn Critical Point in Playoff Chase

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. -Ashton Cumby and Cameron Schmidt both scored as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a crucial point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Giants Sunday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The point moved The Thunderbirds into sole possession of seventh place in the Western Conference playoff picture. Seattle's push to the playoffs continues with the final three games of the season next weekend. First up is the last regular season home game, Friday at 7:05 p.m., against the Spokane Chiefs.

The Cumby goal, at 19:32 of the second period, brought the T-Birds within a goal after falling behind, 2-0. "Just trying to get things going, trying to get things to the net," said the veteran T-Birds defenseman of his fourth of the season. "I managed to get it on my stick. I was just trying to get some movement going. I had a chance just to sling it on net and it ended up going in." The goal was unassisted.

Seattle (28-27-6-4) fell behind after the Giants scored at 14:24 of the first period and again at 7:45 of period two. "We didn't have every guy going," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the slow start. "We had some guys who had a tough start to the game. But we showed some resiliency to fight back and get the point after being down."

The T-Birds tied the game with Schmidt's league leading goal at 14:26 of the third period, assisted by Brock England and Coster Dunn. Seattle had three chances on the power play after that to find a game winner but came up empty.

"We were fighting it a bit," explained O'Dette of the inability to capitalize on five power play opportunities. "When you're in your third game in three nights and there's some fatigue. sometimes in those situations, you have to be as simple as you can get but the puck wasn't bouncing right for us and we weren't quite sharp enough."

Vancouver scored the overtime winner with 32-seconds left in the extra period. O'Dette said the focus now is the final weekend of the regular season. "The destiny is in our hands. We have the opportunity to take care of our own business. The only team we need to rely on is us."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Seattle finishes the four game season series against Vancouver with a record of 3-0-1-0, earning seven of eight points against the Giants.

The Thunderbirds have points in eight of their last nine games (5-1-2-1)

Schmidt tying goal in the third period ended a four game goalless streak, the longest he has gone this season without a goal.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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