Broncos Fall 3-1 to Vees in Historic First Meeting

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 3-1 decision to the Penticton Vees on Tuesday night in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

A tight-checking opening period saw the Vees outshoot the Broncos 12-1, but goaltender Aiden Eskit stood tall to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes. Penticton broke through late in the second period when Brady Birnie found the back of the net at 18:58 to give the Vees a 1-0 lead.

The Vees extended their advantage early in the third as Matteo Danis scored the eventual game-winner at 6:56. Swift Current responded just over a minute later, with Marek Ročák netting his second goal of the season at 8:28, assisted by Brock Burch, to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Broncos pressed for the equalizer and pulled Eskit for an extra attacker in the final minutes, but Ryden Evers sealed the game with an empty-net insurance marker at 19:44.

Penticton outshot Swift Current 39-12 on the night and controlled the faceoff circle 32-19. Both teams were unable to convert on the power play, with the Broncos going 0-for-2 and the Vees 0-for-4. Eskit was a bright spot for Swift Current, turning aside 36 of 38 shots in a strong performance.

With the loss, the Broncos fall to 13-38-3-3 on the season. They'll now turn their attention to an Alberta road trip beginning Friday night in Lethbridge.







