Chiefs Host Royals Wednesday for Last of Four Match-Ups this Season

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals Wednesday night for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway! It's the last time the two teams will face each other this season, with the Chiefs winning two of the three match-ups so far.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway presented by New Country 93.7 The Mountain and KREM 2.

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







