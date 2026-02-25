Oil Kings Fall to Tigers in Back-And-Forth Battle

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - A back-and-forth game in Edmonton on Tuesday night saw the Edmonton Oil Kings drop a 10-6 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Rogers Place.

Through the first 40 minutes, the two clubs traded chances, but unfortunately five third period goals given up by the Oil Kings would be the difference.

In the first, Edmonton jumped out to a two-goal lead as Josh Lee and Kanjyu Gojsic both scored in a span of about two minutes halfway through the frame. Medicine Hat would respond though in a high paced, exciting first period as Noah Davidson made it 2-1 which is where things stood after 20 minutes.

The second period saw the teams continue to trade chances and goals as each team notched four in the frame. Matt Williams made it 3-1 Edmonton on a terrific drive to the net, but the Tigers responded with Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll to make it 3-2. Edmonton's two-goal lead was restored by Landon Hanson's 20th goal of the season to make it 4-2. Medicine Hat would score twice to tie the game 4-4 on goals from Liam and Markus Ruck. However, Edmonton got another two-goal lead as Aaron Obobaifo and Adam Jecho jumped in on the action to make it 6-4.

From then on, the Tigers scored six unanswered, including five in the third to get to the 10-6 final.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-3 on the penalty kill and did not get a powerplay chance in the game.

Edmonton is back in action on Friday when they visit Red Deer to kick off a three game in three-day stretch.







