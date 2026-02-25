Cougars Power Past Wheat Kings 4-2 in Brandon

BRANDON, MB - The Prince George Cougars rode a 50-shot performance to their third straight victory, defeating the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Tuesday at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

Terik Parascak scored twice in the win, while Carson Carels and Dawson Seitz also found the back of the net. The victory was a milestone moment for GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb, as he earned his 217th career win behind the Cougars bench, becoming the franchise's all-time wins leader.

In an entertaining opening period, it was the Wheat Kings who struck first. Prabh Bhattal picked the puck off a Cougar stick and slid it into the slot for Luke Mistelbacher, who buried his team-leading 37th goal of the season to make it 1-0.

The Cougars generated quality chances of their own, highlighted by a Carson Carels breakaway that was turned aside by 6-foot-7 goaltender Filip Ruzicka. The final seconds of the period featured a spirited fight between Aiden Foster and Gio Pantelas. Prince George outshot Brandon 15-12 in the opening frame.

The second period belonged entirely to the Cougars, who outshot the Wheat Kings 26-4. Prince George tied the game just 42 seconds in when Carson Carels rang a shot off the crossbar, and Terik Parascak buried the rebound for his 26th of the season.

The Cougars then took the lead on the power play thanks to Cypress River, MB product Carson Carels. Carels wired a slapshot from the midpoint at 12:21 to make it 2-1, sending over 400 friends and family into a frenzy. Prince George carried the 2-1 advantage into the third period.

Brandon evened the score at 5:09 of the final frame, as Nicholas Johnson found the back of the net. The Cougars responded quickly, courtesy of 20-year-old Dawson Seitz. Skating in his 250th career WHL game, Seitz was awarded a penalty shot and made no mistake, beating Ruzicka blocker side at 6:29 to restore the lead.

Parascak sealed the victory with an empty-net goal-his second of the night-to secure the 4-2 win for Prince George.

Next up, the Cougars will shift their attention to the Regina Pats as the two teams meet tomorrow night at the Brandt Centre at 5:00 pm PT.







