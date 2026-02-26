Spokane Chiefs Add 2007 Born Goaltender Justin Perreault to Roster Ahead of this Week's Games

Published on February 25, 2026

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs have added 2007 born goaltender Justin Perreault to their roster ahead of this week's games. The Winnipeg, MB native has played 23 games in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League split between the Dauphin Kings and the Winnipeg Blues.

Originally a selection by the Winnipeg Ice (now Wenatchee Wild) in 2022 in the WHL Prospects Draft, the 18-year-old Perreault was added to the Chiefs list in October, 2025.

Perreault will be on the Chiefs roster tonight when they face the Victoria Royals at 7:00 p.m. at Numerica Veterans Arena. Perreault's brother, Ludovic, is a 16-year-old forward and has scored 19 goals for the Royals.







