Third-period lead slips as Americans fall in overtime to Royals

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (25-26-4-1) had a 3-1 lead heading into the third period Tuesday night, but the Victoria Royals (25-23-5-3) scored two goals in nine seconds to tie the game before eventually completing their comeback with a 4-3 overtime win at the Toyota Center.

The game had a bit of a slow start to it, with both teams having a handful of scoring chances but neither capitalizing. It wasn't until late in the opening frame that the first goal was scored.

Max Silver made a move to the inside at the Americans blue line, creating a quick two-on-one rush. Silver elected to fire the puck on net from the left circle, beating Xavier Wendt over the glove with 3:47 left in the first period.

Victoria took the 1-0 lead into the intermission with the shots 8-7 Royals. Tri-City responded quickly in the second period, quickly tying the game.

The Americans gained the Victoria line as Jake Gudelj passed off to David Krcal on left wing. Krcal then fed the puck to the slot for Cruz Pavao who snapped a wrist shot over the glove of Ethan Eskit for his 17th of the season, 4:07 into the second.

The goal clearly energized the Americans who began to play at a much quicker pace. Mason Mykichuk ran over Cruz Waltze deep in Victoria territory to get the crowd into the game even further.

Just over the halfway mark of the second Tri-City took the lead for the first time. Gavin Garland got his stick on a clearing attempt by the Royals, and the puck was picked up by Savin Virk in the neutral zone.

Virk skated into the Victoria zone and cut towards the middle before dropping the puck to Garland, who skated down the right side before lifting a shot over Eskit's glove from in tight, scoring his 13th goal of the season.

After killing off a penalty and playing a four-on-four sequence, the Americans extended their lead. Pavao took another pass off the rush, wiring a wrist shot over Eskit's glove from nearly the exact same spot as his first goal, sending the Americans into the locker room with a 3-1 lead after two periods.

The lead didn't hold up for long as Victoria stormed out of the gates to start the third. The Royals got control of the puck below the Americans goal line and worked it in front for Roan Woodward, who snuck a shot through the five hole of Wendt to cut the lead to 3-2 just 44 seconds into the period.

Off the next faceoff Victoria quickly sent the puck ahead and Ludovic Perrault beat Wendt over the glove from the left circle, tying the game at three with goals just nine seconds apart. Tri-City called their timeout following the goal.

Both teams had a power play in the third period, including the Royals with under four minutes to play, but neither team scored as the Americans went to overtime for the 12th time this season.

The two teams exchanged possession multiple times in the extra frame, but it wasn't until late in the five-minute session that the game ended. After the Americans sent the puck deep into Royals territory off a stumble at center ice, Victoria started their way ahead.

Miles Cooper gained the Tri-City line with speed and turned off to his right before dropping the puck off near the high slot. It was gathered by Perrault who skated down the slot before beating Wendt on the blocker side for the overtime winner, completing Victoria's comeback.

The loss puts the Americans three points behind the Royals for the eighth and final playoff spot. Tri-City prepares for a home-and-home weekend with the Spokane Chiefs (29-26-1-0), starting Friday at the Toyota Center.

Announced attendance was 3,479.







