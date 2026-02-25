Warriors Looking to Turn the Tides Tonight against Hurricanes

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are heading into Lethbridge this evening looking to break up their recent bad luck.

Yesterday afternoon in Calgary, the Warriors found themselves down by three by the end of the first period. The team rallied to tie and eventually take the lead with goals from Ethan Semeniuk, Landen McFadden, Riley Thorpe, and Nolan Paquette. The Hitmen struck back to even the game before finding the back of the net late in the third while on a power play. Chase Wutzke made 36 saves on 41 shots. The Warriors went one for three on the power play and three for four on the power play.

Nolan Paquette tallied a goal and two points in his first game in his hometown this season. Paquette has recorded a goal and five points since returning to the lineup on February 13 after missing more than three months due to an upper body injury.

This season, the Warriors and Hurricanes 1-1. The Warriors took the first meeting of the season at the Temple Gardens Centre 4-2 back in October. The Hurricanes took their second meeting 6-3 at home in Lethbridge.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are 16-38-2-1 on the season and are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Easton Daneault leads the Hurricanes with 10 goals and 39 points on the season. Former Moose Jaw Warrior Owen Berge is second with 20 goals and 37 points. In third is Kayden Longley with 10 goals and 37 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 pm. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.