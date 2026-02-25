South Sound Police vs Fire Charity Cup February 28

Published on February 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







On Saturday, February 28, the Thunderbirds are excited to host the South Sound Police vs Fire Charity Cup! The event is general admission but a ticket to the Thunderbirds vs Silvertips game later that day will allow entry to the Charity Cup. Torrent player Marah Wagner will also be on site!

Come support our local Police and Fire Departments at the Thunderbirds Police vs Fire Charity Cup Game!

Event Overview:

Saturday, February 28th, 2026 -Accesso ShoWare Center

12:00PM: Fan Zone Plaza opens with display booths, fire and police vehicles, on duty crews, music, and fan giveaways

12:30 PM: Pre-game show with player introductions, Pipes and Drums Band, Honor Guard Presentation of Colors, National Anthem, and Ceremonial Puck Drop

1:00 PM: Charity Hockey Game Puck Drop

- Post-Game Guests will exit the arena for cleaning before re-entry

Charity Game: Enjoy the Chuck a Puck contest, event themed merchandise, 50/50 raffle, and additional ticket raffles.

4:00 PM: Fan Experience Plaza re-opens

6:05 PM: Seatle Thunderbirds vs. Everett Silvertips Puck Drop







