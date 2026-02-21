Oil Kings Fall to Pats in Regina

Regina, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 5-2 decision at the hands of the Regina Pats on Friday night.

The Oil Kings seemed to hold most of the control of the first period in this one, but they did give up the first goal, 3:38 into the game off the stick of Mathis Paull. However, that only last 59 seconds as Carter Sotheran notched his 10th goal as an Oil King in just his 18th game to make it a 1-1 game. Edmonton also had to kill off two penalties in the period and still outshot the Pats 10-6 through 20 minutes.

Regina jumped out to a lead in the second period though, due in part to a double minor called on the Oil Kings. The Pats would score twice on that advantage and then added one more in the final 90 seconds of the period to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Edmonton pushed and fired everything they could at the Regina net, outshooting the Pats 16-5 in the final frame. The only Oil King goal though came from Noa Ta'amu about halfway through the frame to bring it to 4-2, but that's as close as the Oil Kings could get as the Pats added an empty netter to make it 5-2.

Edmonton ultimately outshot the Pats 36-25 and were 0-for-1 on the powerplay, albeit a brief one, and they were 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are now 36-14-3-2 on the season and are back in action on Saturday when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings.







