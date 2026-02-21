Warriors Silenced by Raiders

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors fell to the conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night to open up their weekend of home games.

The Warriors held off the onslaught of the Prince Albert Raiders until the 18:00 mark of the first period. After their second unsuccessful power play, the Raiders tallied the opening marker with under two minutes to play in the period off the stick of Maddix McCagherty. Brandon Gorzynski added to the lead with three seconds remaining, and the Warriors headed into the first intermission down by two.

Riley Thorpe notched the Warriors' first goal of the game with an assist from Colt Carter. Prince Albert's Ben Harvey struck back quickly to give the Raiders back their two-goal lead. Max Heise and Jan Trefny were assessed matching roughing minors to leave the teams playing four-on-four.

Late in the period, Prince Albert's Evan Smith was assessed a penalty for tripping, leading to the Warriors' first power play of the evening. They were unable to capitalize. Late in the period, Kyle Jones made a series of strong saves to keep the deficit at two heading into the final frame.

In the third period, Alisher Sarkenov tallied a goal just before the midway point to put the Raiders ahead by three. While shorthanded following a hooking penalty to Dominik Pavlik, Ethan Semeniuk tallied the Warriors second goal to bring them back within two.

Late in the period after Kyle Jones had been pulled for an extra attacker, Braeden Cootes sent home the Raiders' fifth goal to seal the Warriors' fate. Hubert Clarke tallied the sixth goal for the Raiders with under 15 seconds to play, and the Warriors fell 6-2.

The Warriors went zero for one on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill. In net, Kyle Jones made 43 saves on 48 shots. Across the ice, Steele Bass made 23 saves on 25 shots. The Warriors are back in action tomorrow night to take on the Prince George Cougars in their only matchup this regular season. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000.

