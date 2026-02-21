Cougars Roll Past Swift Current with 6-2 Victory

Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SWIFT CURRENT, SK - The Prince George Cougars delivered a dominant performance Friday night, defeating the Swift Current Broncos 6-2.

Terik Parascak led the offensive charge with two goals and two assists. Brock Souch added a pair of goals, while Dmitri Yakutsenak and Aiden Foster also found the back of the net. In goal, Alexander Levshyn earned the victory, turning aside 15 of 17 shots.

Despite generating numerous quality opportunities, the Cougars went 0-for-6 on the power play. Swift Current finished 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

"I really liked our game," said Assistant Coach Carter Rigby. "The guys were good. They (Swift Current) get the first one there and then we rebound right away. I thought even on the power-play, lots of chances. I liked our PK pressure and I thought Levy (Alex Levshyn) was great. All in all, happy with that one.

The Broncos came out strong in the opening five minutes, earning two early power plays. Shortly after their second opportunity, Brennan Rudolph opened the scoring at 7:47. Prince George responded at 15:17 with a highlight-reel passing play between Parascak, Yakutsenak, and Souch, with Souch finishing off a slick feed from Yakutsenak to even the score 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The Cougars took control in the second period. Yakutsenak redirected a Tyrone Sobry shot at 1:32 to give Prince George a 2-1 lead. Just over three minutes later, the Cougars struck twice in 16 seconds - Souch netted his second of the night at 4:44, followed by Parascak wiring a wrist shot from the right circle at 4:56 to make it 4-1.

Parascak added his second of the game at 8:33, marking his 250th career point in the WHL. The goal chased Broncos starter Archer Cooke, with Aidan Eskit entering in relief. Prince George carried a 5-1 lead into the intermission and outshot Swift Current 17-5 in the middle frame.

In the third period, the Cougars continued to press. Foster extended the lead to 6-1 at 5:29 with a wrist shot from the left circle for his 11th goal of the season. Carter Moen replied on the power play at 7:17 for the Broncos' second goal.

The final frame also featured a fight between Kayden Lemire and Stepan Kuryachenkov. Prince George capped off the night by outshooting Swift Current 16-3 in the third period.

The Cougars are right back in action tomorrow as they battle the Moose Jaw Warriors at 4:00 pm PT.

Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 21 at Moose Jaw

Next Home Game: Friday, March 6 vs. Spokane







