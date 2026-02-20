Game Day Hub: February 20 at Seattle

The Portland Winterhawks hit I-5 for a quick rivalry matchup with the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, Washington tonight, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the accesso ShoWare Center.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, WA

Uniforms: White

Last Time Out

The energy inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum was electric for Hawks Fight Cancer Night as Portland jumped out to a quick lead. Just 90 seconds in, Jordan Duguay buried his 19th of the season after Alex Weiermair drew a high stick and slid the puck into the slot.

The Hawks kept rolling. Nathan Free spun in front and found Max Pšenička stepping in from the blue line for his sixth of the year, and moments later Free added his 12th power-play goal to make it 3-0.

Spokane responded with three goals in a 50-second span to tie it 3-3 after one. The Chiefs grabbed a 4-3 lead in the second on their lone goal of the period despite firing 21 shots on Ondrej Štěbeták.

Spokane extended the lead early in the third, but Portland pushed back. After a five-minute major, Nathan Brown finished a rush from Ryan Miller on the power play to pull within one with 8:12 left.

The Hawks pressed late but couldn't find the equalizer, as Spokane held on for a 5-4 win.

Scouting Seattle

The Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds meet tonight for the fifth time this season, with Portland holding a 3-1 edge in the series.

On February 6, the Hawks erupted for seven goals in a 7-3 road win in Seattle, fueled by a dominant second period. The following night at the Glass Palace, Alex Weiermair netted the overtime winner to secure a 3-2 victory and complete the back-to-back sweep.

Seattle enters the weekend at 22-23-4-3, battling for crucial points down the stretch. Sitting 10th in the Western Conference, the Thunderbirds trail the eighth and final playoff spot by just three points.

Cameron Schmidt leads the charge offensively with 81 points (38G, 43A), ranking second in the WHL in scoring while his 38 goals pace the league.

Rivalry Runs Deep

This weekend, the Portland-Seattle rivalry heats up as the two teams meet in a Friday/Sunday series, each getting the chance to feed off the energy of its own crowd while battling for valuable playoff points. Fans can expect a tight battle with every moment counting as both sides look to gain ground in the postseason race. The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds are no strangers to one another, having faced off 49 times all-time, with Portland holding the edge by winning 30 of those matchups.

Hawks on the World Stage

The Winterhawks are proud to lead the Canadian Hockey League with seven former players competing for gold in men's ice hockey at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games (Feb. 11-22).

Nino Niederreiter (SUI), Oliver Bjorkstrand (DEN), Rihard Bukarts (LAT), Henri Jokiharju (FIN), Joachim Blichfeld (DEN), Seth Jarvis (CAN), and Simon Knak (SUI) all began their careers in Portland between 2009 and 2021, and will represent their countries, with five set to make their Olympic debuts.

Portland outpaces every club in the CHL; Kitchener and Sudbury (both in the Ontario Hockey League) follow with six alumni heading to Italy, while Halifax (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) sent five.

In the WHL specifically, the Winterhawks stand alone. Portland has three more Olympic alumni than any other team. The Medicine Hat Tigers are second with four, and four other teams are tied for third with three. In total, 32 WHL alumni will compete in the Winter Games.

