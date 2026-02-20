Warriors Set for Tough Rematch against Conference Leaders

Published on February 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are back in action tonight for a rematch against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Warriors are winless since their victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings back on January 30.

On Family Day Monday in Prince Albert, the Warriors fell 6-1. Riley Thorpe tallied the lone Warriors goal with under a minute remaining in the third period. Chase Wutzke made 35 saves on 41 shots. The Warriors went one for three on the power play and two for three on the penalty kill.

Earlier this week, Riley Thorpe played in the inaugural WHL Prospects game presented by Showpass in Langley, British Columbia. Team East took the game in an OT thriller with the game-winning goal scored by Prince Albert's Daxon Rudolph just 17 seconds into the extra period.

The Warriors are 0-3-0-1 against the Raiders this season. Until their meeting earlier this week, the Warriors had suffered a single-goal loss (January 27), a two-goal loss (November 1), and a shootout loss (January 22) against the Raiders. The Warriors were the first team this season to take the Raiders to a shootout.

The Prince Albert Raiders sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 42-8-5-0 on the season. They are 24 points ahead of the Brandon Wheat Kings and are close to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Division. Aiden Oiring leads the Raiders with 26 goals and 61 points through 55 games, Brandon Gorzynski ranks second with 23 goals and 60 points through 54 games, and Daxon Rudolph ranks third with 24 goals and 60 points through 55 games.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







