Trans-Canada Clash Returns to the Temple Gardens Centre
Published on February 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Trans-Canada clash returns to the Temple Gardens Centre for the first time since 2025. The Warriors are 1-4-1-0 against the Pats this season.
Last night, the Warriors and Pats battled and the Pats emerged victorious with a narrow 4-2 win including one empty net goal to seal the Warriors fate. Landen McFadden tallied both Warriors goals in the loss. The Warriors went two for six on the power play and zero for one on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 23 saves on 27 shots.
The Warriors saw their blueline bolstered last night by several injury returnees. After sustaining an upper-body injury in October, Nolan Paquette returned after missing 39 games. Both Brady Ness and Colt Carter also returned to the lineup. Ness was back in the line up for the first time in February after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Carter missed one game with an upper-body injury earlier this week.
The Pats come into tonight with a record of 18-26-6-1. They are ninth in the Eastern Conference only one point behind the Rebels in eight place and two points behind the Warriors in seventh place.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000. Find more details and select your team to stream here.
