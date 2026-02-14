Wild Use First-Period Surge to Down Rockets, 5-3

Published on February 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Harrison Boettiger and Rowan Guest on game night

The Kelowna Rockets fired 34 shots on goal but were unable to overcome an early deficit, falling 5-3 to the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night at the Town Toyota Center. Kelowna generated steady pressure throughout the final 40 minutes, but Wenatchee's three power-play goals proved to be the difference.

GAME SUMMARY

Wenatchee opened the scoring at 8:38 of the first period when Rui Han (8) found the back of the net. The Rockets responded quickly on the powerplay, as Vojtech Cihar (3) wired a shot from the left faceoff dot that deflected off a Wild defender and in at 10:01 to tie the game.

The momentum was short-lived. Wenatchee struck back just 37 seconds later on the powerplay through Mason Kraft (10) before adding another man-advantage marker from Josh Toll (4) at 12:35 to take a 3-1 lead after one.

The Wild extended their lead early in the second period when Luka Shcherbyna (20) capitalized on another power play at 2:21, which would stand as the game-winning goal. That would mark the end of the night for Rockets Goaltender Harrison Boettiger as Josh Banini came in as a replacement.

Kelowna pushed back midway through the frame. Dawson Gerwing (10) cut the deficit to 4-2 at 7:42, as a wrist shot from Tij Iginla in the slot deflected off Gerwing and past the goaltender. Later in the period, Hiroki Gojsic (18) finished off a strong individual effort on a 2-on-1 rush, pulling the Rockets within one at 4-3 heading into the third.

Despite outshooting Wenatchee 26-9 over the second and third periods combined, Kelowna couldn't find the equalizer. Han sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:58 of the third.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 34 | Wenatchee 17

Power Play: Kelowna 1/5 | Wenatchee 3/6

Faceoffs: Kelowna 39 | Wenatchee 29

UP NEXT

The Rockets head home tomorrow night as they face the Vancouver Giants in a Valentine's Day Special at 6:05pm. Tickets for that matchup are available at selectyourtickets.com.

