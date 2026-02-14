Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers: 0

February 14, 2026

KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars begin a season longest eight game road trip that starts tonight against the Kamloops Blazers. Tonight's game marks the eighth meeting between the clubs. Prince George is 6-1-0-0.

When: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Cougars Record: 31-19-2-0 (64 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, Feb. 13

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Blazers Record: 25-18-6-4 (60 Points)

Blazers Last Game: 5-2 loss to the Cougars last night at CN Centre

Western Conference: 5th

BC Division: 4th

Kamloops Blazers Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Michael, Ravndahl, Keller

2006-born players (4) - Olsen, Moore, Brunicke, Evaschesen

2007-born players (8) - Thomson, Kufterins, Lafrienere, Behm, Coupland, Guram, Zahejsky, Edmonstone

2008-born players (5) - Hurlbert, Deobald, Bonkowski, Lanti, Cooper,

2009-born players (4) - Dumansky, Geras, Tymchak, Gingras

Last Time Out:

-Prince George collected their 31st win of the season

-Brock Souch scored twice in the win - Terik Parascak, Jett Lajoie, and Corbin Vaughan also scored

-Carson Carels extended his point streak to 16 games

-The Cougars power play went 2-for-3 in the win and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill

-Josh Ravensbergen collected his 81st career win, making 20 saves

Previous Meetings vs. KAM This Season:

November 14: The Cats held the Blazers to just 23 shots in a 3-2 win. Cole Hajt, Terik Parascak, and Aiden Foster scored for Prince George. Josh Ravensbergen made 21 saves.

December 12: Brock Souch's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 5-4 shootout win. Preston Lewis picked up his first career WHL victory which came in his WHL Debut. The Cats registered a season high 49 shots in the game.

December 13: Lee Shurgot scored the elusive Teddy and Toque Toss goal which helped the Cougars to a dominant 4-1 win over the Blazers at CN Centre.

December 30; The Cats saw a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes slip as the Blazers battled from behind to beat Prince George 5-3 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

January 16: Prince George erased a 4-1 deficit and rallied to defeat Kamloops 7-6 in overtime. Jett Lajoie propelled the offence with a hat-trick and the overtime winner.

January 31: Carson Carels tied the game in the final minutes with the goalie pulled and then Kooper Gizowski delivered the OT heroics en route to a 4-3 overtime win at the Sandman Centre.

February 14: The Cougars used a balacne attack to defeat Kamloops 5-2 at CN Centre. Brock Souch led the way with two goals, while Terik Parascak had a multi-point effort and was named the games first star

The Playoff Push Continues:

-Just eight points separate third place from eighth place in the Western Conference

-If the playoffs were to start today, the Cougars would face the Portland Winterhawks in the first round of the WHL Playoffs

-Five of the final 17 games of the season will be against BC Division opponents; 10 of 17 against Western Conference opponents

Quick Turnaround

-Not even 24 hours removed from the win last night, the Cats are right back at it on the road against the Blazers

-The Cougars have won 15 times on the road this season

-The Cougars are 11-6-0-0 on the second game of back-to-backs

All He Does is Win

-General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb is on the cusp of becoming the all-time wins leader in Prince George Cougars history

-Lamb enters tonight with 213 career wins. Ed Dempsey is the current leader with 216

-The 2023-24 WHL Coach and Executive of the Year earned win #200 on Dec. 3

-Lamb is set to serve as the bench boss for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on Feb. 18 in Langley

Point Machine

-Carson Carels enters tonight with points in 16 straight games

-The point streak marks the longest by any defenceman in the Western Conference this season

-Throughout the 16-game heater, Carels has recorded 24 points

-Carels will serve as captain for Team West at the upcoming WHL Prospects Game in Langley on Feb. 18

On the Other Side:

-The Kamloops Blazers have earned points in six of their last 10 games

-Kamloops has been fantastic on home ice, sporting a 13-5-6-0 record (.667% - 1st in BC Division)

-Up front, Kamloops is led by JP Hurlbert and Nathan Behm

-Hurlbert owns 83 points in 53 games, which leads all WHL skaters; he will serve as an alternate captain for Team West at the WHL Prospects Game on Feb. 18

-Behm, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect, owns 74 points and sits third in league scoring

-On the back end, the Blazers are led by Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke

-Brunicke started the season with the Penguins before being reassigned to Kamloops and also represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota

-In goal, the Blazers have received the majority of their minutes from Logan Edmonstone (2,242 minutes played; second in the WHL)

-Edmonstone is 17-11-4-3 this season

After Tonight:

The Cougars will have Sunday off before returning to action on Family Day Monday against the Penticton Vees. Puck drop is at 2:00 pm from the Okanagan Events Centre

Next Game: Monday, Feb. 16 at Penticton

Next Home Game: Friday, March. 6 vs Spokane







