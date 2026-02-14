Giants Defeat B.C. Division Leading Vees in Shootout

Vancouver Giants celebrate win

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants defeated the Penticton Vees 3-2 in a shootout after a stellar night from goaltender Kelton Pyne, who had a 37-save performance on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants opened the scoring 15 minutes into the first, before the Vees tied the game five minutes into the second. Penticton got the go-ahead goal with only three minutes left in the third, but Vancouver equalized just 33 seconds later with a goal from Misha Volotovskii to send the game to overtime. After a scoreless OT, Jakob Oreskovic scored the only goal in the shootout on Vancouver's third attempt to win the game.

Vancouver improves to 20-30-1-2 (43 points) following the win. Penticton drops to 33-11-4-4 (74 points), currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference.

Jan Skok scored his first goal in the WHL to open the scoring for the Giants, while Volotovskii's goal was his 15th of the season. Pyne was named the first-star of the game in a 37-save performance, including stopping all three shootout attempts.

Jacob Kvasnicka and Louis Wehmann were the goal scorers for the Vees.

GAME SUMMARY

Skok scored his first goal of the season for the Giants at the 15:06 mark of the first when he received a backhand pass from Sam Charko to open the games scoring.

Penticton outshot Vancouver in the first period, but held the 1-0 lead heading into the second period after 14 first period saves from Pyne.

The Vees tied the game in the first five minutes of the middle frame with a backhand goal from Kvasnicka who buried it into an open net.

Wehmann gave Penticton the lead with three minutes left in the third after a scramble in front of the Giants crease.

Vancouver tied the game less than half a minute later when Oreskovic sent a cross-ice pass to Volotovskii to notch his 15th goal of the season.

Oreskovic scored the only shootout goal to give the Giants the 3-2 victory.

SOG: VAN - 6/7/6/1 = 21 | PEN - 14/12/11/2 = 39

PP: VAN - 0 /1 | PEN - 0 /2

Face-Offs: VAN - 30 | PEN - 31 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Kelton Pyne - 37 Saves on 39 Shots

2nd: PEN - Jacob Kvasnicka - 1 G, 6 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Jakob Oreskovic - Shootout Winner, 1A, +1 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Kelton Pyne (37 saves / 39 shots)

Penticton: LOSS - Ethan McCallum (18 saves / 20 shots) THEY SAID IT

"I just thought simple stuff: moving our feet, finishing checks, being disciplined, just having the right mindset, knowing who you're out against. We've shown we can do it and it's not abnormal to have a young team who needs to work on the consistency factor of it. It was great to see tonight. Similar to last week, we did it on Friday night, and now we've got to learn how to respond. Hopefully the lessons we learned last weekend become applicable to tomorrow." - Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants are on the road on Saturday and back home on Monday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, February 14 Kelowna Prospera Place 6:05 PM

Monday, February 16 Seattle Langley Events 2:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

