Mark Lamb Named WHL Coach of the Year Nominee
Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - For the second time in three seasons, Mark Lamb of the Prince George Cougars has been named a nominee for the Dunc McCallum Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Coach of the Year.
Lamb, who captured the award in 2023-24, guided the Cougars to another outstanding regular season in 2025-26, leading the club to 44 wins. Along the way, Lamb etched his name into franchise history by becoming the Cougars' all-time wins leader. He surpassed former head coach Ed Dempsey, who held the record of 214 wins since 2004. Lamb eclipsed the mark earlier this season and now stands alone with 227 career victories behind the Prince George bench.
Despite graduating several high-end players from last season's roster, the Cougars did not miss a step under Lamb's guidance, continuing their trend of consistent success.
Several new faces made immediate impacts in their first seasons in Prince George. Brock Souch led the way with 73 points, while Kooper Gizowski added 72 points. Dmitri Yakutsenak scored 25 goals and totaled 50 points in a standout campaign.
The Cougars were also powered by strong seasons from key returners. Carson Carels and Terik Parascak combined for 152 points, while goaltender Josh Ravensbergen led the WHL with 32 wins and posted a league-best .919 save percentage.
The winner of the Dunc McCallum Trophy will be announced at a later date.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Willie Desjardins Named Eastern Conference Finalist for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Steve Hamilton Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Mark Lamb Named WHL Coach of the Year Nominee - Prince George Cougars
- WHL Announces Finalists for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Cougars to Take on Penticton in Second Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien - Prince George Cougars
- Kelowna Rockets Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule vs Everett Silvertips - Kelowna Rockets
- WHL Announces Winterhawks as 2025-26 Finalist for WHL Business Award - Portland Winterhawks
- WHL Announces 2025-26 Finalists for WHL Business Award - WHL
- Brown Looking Forward to Productive Offseason Heading into Final WHL Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Blades Stun Oil Kings in Game 7 Overtime to Advance to Round 2 - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings Season Comes to End in Game 7 Overtime against Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Mark Lamb Named WHL Coach of the Year Nominee
- Cougars to Take on Penticton in Second Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien
- Cougars Punch Ticket to Round Two with 5-3 Win over Spokane
- Game Preview: Round 1, Game 6 vs SPO
- Prince George Cougars Provide Medical Update on Townes Kozicky Following Game 5 Incident