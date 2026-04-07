Mark Lamb Named WHL Coach of the Year Nominee

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - For the second time in three seasons, Mark Lamb of the Prince George Cougars has been named a nominee for the Dunc McCallum Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Coach of the Year.

Lamb, who captured the award in 2023-24, guided the Cougars to another outstanding regular season in 2025-26, leading the club to 44 wins. Along the way, Lamb etched his name into franchise history by becoming the Cougars' all-time wins leader. He surpassed former head coach Ed Dempsey, who held the record of 214 wins since 2004. Lamb eclipsed the mark earlier this season and now stands alone with 227 career victories behind the Prince George bench.

Despite graduating several high-end players from last season's roster, the Cougars did not miss a step under Lamb's guidance, continuing their trend of consistent success.

Several new faces made immediate impacts in their first seasons in Prince George. Brock Souch led the way with 73 points, while Kooper Gizowski added 72 points. Dmitri Yakutsenak scored 25 goals and totaled 50 points in a standout campaign.

The Cougars were also powered by strong seasons from key returners. Carson Carels and Terik Parascak combined for 152 points, while goaltender Josh Ravensbergen led the WHL with 32 wins and posted a league-best .919 save percentage.

The winner of the Dunc McCallum Trophy will be announced at a later date.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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