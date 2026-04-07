Steve Hamilton Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips head coach Steve Hamilton has been named as a finalist for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy for Western Hockey League Coach of the Year.

Hamilton, in his second season behind the bench of the Silvertips, set franchise and league records. Posting a 57-8-3 record (117 points), the team surpassed the previous franchise mark for wins (54) and tied the 2022-23 Winnipeg Ice for most wins in a 68-game schedule in league history. With a 29-5-0 record on the road, the Silvertips also set a 68-game schedule record for most road wins and tied the overall Internet Era record, equalling the 2014 Kelowna Rockets and 2013 Portland Winterhawks.

The Silvertips finished with the league's fourth-best powerplay at 30.0% and fourth-best penalty kill at 80.2%. The team ranked best in the Western Conference and third-overall in goals-for (304) and best in the Western Conference and second-overall in goals-against (173).

Hamilton has captured the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record in the WHL back-to-back seasons.

Other Western Conferencce nominees for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy include Fred Harbinson (Penticton) and Mark Lamb (Prince George).

Tickets for Games One and Two of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Kelowna Rockets are available .







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.