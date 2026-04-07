Brown Looking Forward to Productive Offseason Heading into Final WHL Season

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After an impressive sophomore season, Casey Brown is preparing for another productive offseason heading into his final year of WHL eligibility.

"Last year, coming in, I [was lacking] confidence from not playing," said Brown. "I had to work on the consistency part for the first half, and in the second half, I think I found that."

After joining the team in November 2024 from Penticton in the BCHL, Brown recorded three goals and eight points in his rookie season. His production in his sophomore season exploded, tallying 22 goals and 38 points.

"Casey took a huge step this year. He found ways to use his best asset of speed to influence games," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "His production both five-on-five and on the penalty kill makes him very valuable and an important part of any line he plays with."

Brown's impressive season ended on March 20 after leaving the Warriors' second-last regular-season game with an injury that held him out of what turned out to be the team's final game the next evening.

"I think a big offseason plays a big factor in the following year," said Brown. "[There's time to] get healthy, stronger, faster, bigger and just work on the little [aspects of my game]."

Brown's injury late in the season was far from the only injury the team faced this year.

"We battled a lot of adversity; we had guys hurt pretty much every game," said Brown. "We learned that you have to battle. It's a tough season, it's not [the ending we wanted], but we have to look at the bigger picture."







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.