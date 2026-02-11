Warriors Announce Signing of 2009-Born Forward Nathan Gardiner

Published on February 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2009-born Nathan Gardiner to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Gardiner (5'8, 150lbs) was a sixth-round selection by the Calgary Hitmen at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and was acquired by the Moose Jaw Warriors in November 2024.

"We are excited to add Nathan to our 2009 forward group," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Nathan has had a great year and has been at the top of the U18 AAA scoring race all year. Nathan brings speed, a great work ethic, and a scoring touch around the net."

The product of Gainsborough, Saskatchewan, is in his second season with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team. Gardiner leads the Pat Canadians with 31 goals and 69 points through 38 games.

With the Pat Canadians at the Circle K Tournament in December, Gardiner tallied six goals and 12 points through five games. He was also named a first team all star.

The Moose Jaw Warriors hit the ice on Friday night to take on the Pats before returning to the Temple Gardens Centre on Saturday night for a rematch. Tickets can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.