Warriors Looking to Start Week with Win over Wheat Kings

Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After a tough weekend, the Warriors are looking to get back on track as they host the Brandon Wheat Kings in the annual Talk Today game.

On Saturday night, the Warriors fell 5-2 to the Red Deer Rebels. Pavel McKenzie tallied both Warrior goals in the loss. The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke made 43 saves on 47 shots in his first game in Red Deer after being acquired by the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Landen McFadden continues to lead the team with 24 goals and 55 points through 50 games. Through their three-game road trip, McFadden added three goals and five points.

This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Brandon Wheat Kings. The Warriors are 2-5 against the Wheat Kings this season. Their last win against the Wheat Kings came at home on September 20 when the Warriors overcame a three-goal deficit by tallying six goals in the third period to complete the comeback in a high-scoring fashion.

The Wheat Kings are 28-22-1-0 on the season. They are 2-3 in their last five games. The team returned from their US Division road trip earlier this month after posting a .500 record through the American division. Jaxon Jacobson leads the team with 17 goals and 62 points through 46 games.

Tonight is another buy one ticket get one ticket 50% off night. Tickets from the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith.







