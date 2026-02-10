Royals Are Back on the Road this Week

The Royals hit the road for the second of the three road swings this month. First up, the Royals will face the Portland Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, then drive up to the Okanagan to take on the Penticton Vees in a Valentines Day matchup at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Monday will see a matinee battle in Kamloops against the Blazers to finish off the road trip.

Friday, February 20th presented by the David & Fancy Foundation.

Friday, February 20th presented by the David & Fancy Foundation. The Royals will don Lunar New Year inspired warm up jerseys that will be up for auction this Friday at noon. The first one thousand fans in attendance will receive lucky red envelopes, with one lucky fan going home with a suite night to a future game. Several other exciting promotions will also be held during the game, including performances by Victoria-based Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club Dragon Dancers, and the Philippine Bayanihan Centre in the concourse before the game at 6:30pm. The Victoria Taiwanese Association will be presenting New Year scrolls and demonstrating New Year scroll calligraphy on-site which fans can take home as a keepsake.

On Saturday, February 21st Trades Night is back at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre presented by VICA and Hall. There will be live music outside Gate 1 with vehicles and equipment on display. The concourse will be full of different trade booths with colouring, games and takeaways, perfect for networking and fun for the kids!

